OK lawmaker files legislation for state question over death penalty

(KXII)
By Chase Scheuer and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma state representative has filed legislation that would create a state question on whether the death penalty should exist in the state.

It was filed by Democrat Mauree Turner out of Oklahoma City.

“What I am hearing from my district, and people around the state, is an urgent need to end state-enacted murder in the name of a criminal legal system that seeks to kill people with impunity,” Turner said. “We have seen a growing movement, in the last year especially, of people calling for Oklahoma to abolish the death penalty. And I want to give people a chance to express that on the ballot.”

The announcement comes as Oklahoma recently restarted executions in the back half of 2021 after the state hadn’t performed them in over six years.

The last time the question of should the death penalty exist in Oklahoma was put on the ballot, was six years ago, back in 2016.

The next legislative session in Oklahoma begins Feb. 7.

