Oklahoma Blood Institute cuts ribbon for new mobile unit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new mobile unit.

The unit was welcomed into the OBI fold during Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony.

The newer, wider unit replaces the OBI’s older bus, which has been sent up to Tulsa to continue to help Oklahoma communities.

OBI was able to get the new bus thanks to donations from the Lions Club and the McCasland Foundation.

“We’ve just had a lot of support in getting the bus and and getting it here the the cost of it has gone up substantially with the situation with COVID and supplies and that kind of stuff so we’re very lucky that we’re even able to have it and yes it’s it’s shiny it’s brand new feel good, give blood and it looks amazing,” OBI Executive Director Christi Chambers said.

For the month of January, the Institute is offering a special test that will scan for active antibodies in donors’ blood.

They said the test could be vital as if they detect active antibodies, they can forward that specific donations to further strengthen the systems of patients fighting COVID-19.

