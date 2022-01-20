Expert Connections
One person injured after wreck in Lawton

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in southwest Lawton kept emergency crews busy with clean up earlier Thursday.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened at around 1 p.m. on 10th and Washington.

Both cars were damaged, with one vehicle striking both a fire hydrant and a yield sign.

According to our photographer on the scene, one woman was taken by ambulance, but there is no update on her condition at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

