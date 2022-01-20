Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon
Lawmakers propose bill for veterans to receive tax exempt retirement benefits