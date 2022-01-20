Unemployment numbers up again in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up again in Oklahoma.

Last week, the numbers went up slightly after they had dropped the week before.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the file week ending Jan. 8, initial claims went up from 1,826 the week before to 2,760.

For the same week, continued claims reached 14,177 compared to the previous week’s 13,679.

The four-week moving average for initial and continued unemployment claims also increased.

National advanced figures for the week ending Jan. 15 shows another increase in unemployment.

The finalized numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.