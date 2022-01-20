Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Unemployment numbers up again in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up again in Oklahoma.

Last week, the numbers went up slightly after they had dropped the week before.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the file week ending Jan. 8, initial claims went up from 1,826 the week before to 2,760.

For the same week, continued claims reached 14,177 compared to the previous week’s 13,679.

The four-week moving average for initial and continued unemployment claims also increased.

National advanced figures for the week ending Jan. 15 shows another increase in unemployment.

The finalized numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
A job fair is set for Friday at the Simmons Center in Duncan.
Job fair set for Friday in Duncan
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 13,406 new Coronavirus cases Thursday.
13K Coronavirus new cases reported in Oklahoma
OK lawmaker files legislation for state question over death penalty