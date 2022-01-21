Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Friday

The CDC reported 41 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.
The CDC reported 41 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.(generic)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 14,000 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

OSDH recorded 13,939 new cases, bringing the total number of cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 880,342.

The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 11,908, with 119,210 active cases according to OSDH officials.

The CDC reported 41 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Friday.

So far, 12,968 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to wreck involving a semi-truck.
UPDATE: Semi-truck involved in fatal wreck in Jackson County
One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements

Latest News

Duncan Regional Hospital said an incident impacting one of their servers is under investigation.
Duncan Regional Hospital investigating “incident” with computer system
While Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it’s the deadliest of...
Medwatch: Lung cancer is deadliest cancer in nation
While Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it’s the deadliest of...
Medwatch: Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the Nation
Andy Green has been arrested for first-degree robbery in Altus.
Suspect arrested in Altus Dollar General robbery