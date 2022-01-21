13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 14,000 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

OSDH recorded 13,939 new cases, bringing the total number of cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 880,342.

The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 11,908, with 119,210 active cases according to OSDH officials.

The CDC reported 41 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Friday.

So far, 12,968 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

