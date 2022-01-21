7News First Alert Weather: Coldest air of the season Friday morning with a warming trend in sight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, decreasing clouds and light winds will allow prime radiational cooling to take place overnight with lows falling into the single digits and low teens by the morning commute. Although wind speeds will be significantly lower tomorrow morning compared to today, wind chills will start out around 0° between 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.

Dry air aloft returns allowing for lots of sunshine on Friday afternoon, along with the beginning of a warming trend with temperatures topping out around 40°. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Maximum wind chills will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Looking ahead in the weekend, expect a minimum clouds with highs on Saturday topping out around 50°, while on Sunday temperatures will be much warmer with highs topping out around 60°.

Another strong cold front is forecast to move through on Monday evening and could interact with a nearby upper-level cut-off low. If this area of low pressure moves close enough to Texoma it could bring the chance for isolated showers. We will be monitoring the progression of the upper-level cut-off low once it develops late Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall back into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There will be a upper-level wave that will be diving down from the Central Plains on Wednesday. Depending on the timing and amount of moisture available it will be cold enough to support snow. As new model runs become available we will watch for consistency and trends to fine tune the forecast.

