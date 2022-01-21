Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

American Red Cross blood supply at an all time low

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time ever American Red Cross is dealing with a blood crisis.

They have reached record lows of blood supply across the U.S and here in Oklahoma.

Seasonal blood shortages are not uncommon for the American Red Cross, but with the combination of staffing and volunteer shortages, COVID-19, and severe weather. It has prolonged the issue.

“All of these things combined the perfect storm. It’s the lowest blood supply in over 10-years, more than a decade I think. At times there’s so much of a five day supply that Red Cross likes to have on hand has dwindled down to at least one day or less,” Central and Southwest Oklahoma Executive Director Misti McClellan said.

McClellan said this isn’t an overnight fix and that the only way things will change if people make appointments, so they can donate.

“Then I would challenge them to make another one, immediately. We need this to become a habit. We need to get back in the routine and we need to continue to support the blood products in this way it’s saving lives,” McClellan said.

McClellan said there’s a common misperception that if you don’t have positive or negative O-blood type that it’s not needed.

“That’s just not true. All blood types are needed and platelets are critical especially for our cancer patients. Our friends and family members that are fighting cancer platelets are a vital part of their relief effort for their recovery. Regardless of what type of have. Now, yes the O is the most universal. That O negative is something that can transfused into anybody,” McClellan said.

For people who may be hesitant about donating blood for the first time to help American Red Cross get out of this draught. McClellan said there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s really not as scary as you would think. We have amazing staff, amazing volunteers, people will talk you through that. We have a pre screening questionnaire. We test your iron levels. We make sure everyone is healthy and ready to do this, and then we’ll talk you through it 30 minutes, 45 minutes tops,” McClellan said.

You can visit the American Red Cross website, app or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to find out how and where you can donate at.

Because of COVID-19 many blood drives have been canceled and most of them are happening in the OKC metro area at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Que Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in...
Electra woman jailed after human remains found in apartment
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements
Samuel Flores has since been charged with attempted murder.
GRAPHIC: Lawton Police release body cam footage of September officer-involved shooting
A crash closed down the northbound lanes of I-44 in Comanche County Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle crash on I-44 shuts down northbound lanes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

Kathi Masonheimer became a patient at West Texas Rehab, where she met Dr. Connie Stephens, who...
West Texas Rehab helps woman with hearing loss listen to family, friends again
Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to wreck involving a semi-truck.
Semi truck involved in Jackson County crash
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Coldest air of the season Friday morning with a warming trend in sight
Reverend Paul Appleby believes that church should be where people feel the most safe. That’s...
Lawton church talks security following hostage situation at Texas synagogue