American Red Cross blood supply at an all time low

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time ever American Red Cross is dealing with a blood crisis.

They have reached record lows of blood supply across the U.S and here in Oklahoma.

Seasonal blood shortages are not uncommon for the American Red Cross, but with the combination of staffing and volunteer shortages, COVID-19, and severe weather. It has prolonged the issue.

“All of these things combined the perfect storm. It’s the lowest blood supply in over 10-years, more than a decade I think. At times there’s so much of a five day supply that Red Cross likes to have on hand has dwindled down to at least one day or less,” Central and Southwest Oklahoma Executive Director Misti McClellan said.

McClellan said this isn’t an overnight fix and that the only way things will change if people make appointments, so they can donate.

“Then I would challenge them to make another one, immediately. We need this to become a habit. We need to get back in the routine and we need to continue to support the blood products in this way it’s saving lives,” McClellan said.

McClellan said there’s a common misperception that if you don’t have positive or negative O-blood type that it’s not needed.

“That’s just not true. All blood types are needed and platelets are critical especially for our cancer patients. Our friends and family members that are fighting cancer platelets are a vital part of their relief effort for their recovery. Regardless of what type of have. Now, yes the O is the most universal. That O negative is something that can transfused into anybody,” McClellan said.

For people who may be hesitant about donating blood for the first time to help American Red Cross get out of this draught. McClellan said there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s really not as scary as you would think. We have amazing staff, amazing volunteers, people will talk you through that. We have a pre screening questionnaire. We test your iron levels. We make sure everyone is healthy and ready to do this, and then we’ll talk you through it 30 minutes, 45 minutes tops,” McClellan said.

You can visit the American Red Cross website, app or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to find out how and where you can donate at.

Because of COVID-19 many blood drives have been canceled and most of them are happening in the OKC metro area at this time.

