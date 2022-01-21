Bill in state House would name Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s state book

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill filed in the Oklahoma state House would name the Holy Bible as Oklahoma’s official state book.

House Bill 3890 was filed by Rep. Tammy Townley of Ardmore.

Townley formerly owned a Christian Bible bookstore.

“We are people of great faith,” Townley said. “The Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths and is deeply important to many Oklahomans. Even when we don’t always agree with each other, we always know that we have a foundation higher than politics that we can rely on to remain unshakeable when times are tough.”

The upcoming legislative session begins Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.