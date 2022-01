LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Transit will be closed to honor the loss of a tribe member.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the transit system will recognize the remembrance of Comanche Nation Business Committeeman June Sovo.

Service will restart Monday, Jan. 24.

Questions can be directed to 580-492-3389.

