Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to wreck involving a semi-truck.
UPDATE: Semi-truck involved in fatal wreck in Jackson County
One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements

Latest News

A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Andy Green has been arrested for first-degree robbery in Altus.
Suspect arrested in Altus Dollar General robbery
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems