Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Public School students show their appreciation for healthcare workers

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students in Duncan sent out their appreciation for their city’s healthcare workers.

They decorated special “thank you” signs for every department at Duncan Regional Hospital, to let those at the front line of the pandemic know they are appreciated.

Over 60 departments received a special sign, with a creative design and a special message.

It’s a gesture the hospital greatly appreciated, according to PR Director at Duncan Regional Hospital Cyndi Crook.

“And I really didn’t know what they were going to do but we got back this morning and they’re just so create if it’s going to mean a lot to our team,” she said. “I think it will mean a lot to them to know that people are thinking of them that are thankful for everything that they’ve done and and are praying for them I think it will mean a lot.”

And the hospital wants to share their most sincere thanks to everyone at Duncan Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to wreck involving a semi-truck.
UPDATE: Semi-truck involved in fatal wreck in Jackson County
One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Oklahoma Highway Patrol involved in shooting

Latest News

Leslie Powell Art Gallery will host new exhibits and artists on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Leslie Powell Art Gallery features new artists, galleries
Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan will use proceeds from recent book to support...
Proceeds from new book to benefit Duncan school district
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck on Highway 7 near Velma.
One person taken by ambulance after wreck in Stephens County
The West Texas Rehab telethon is set for 7 to 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan....
West Texas Rehab Center prepares for live auction