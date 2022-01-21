Duncan Public School students show their appreciation for healthcare workers

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students in Duncan sent out their appreciation for their city’s healthcare workers.

They decorated special “thank you” signs for every department at Duncan Regional Hospital, to let those at the front line of the pandemic know they are appreciated.

Over 60 departments received a special sign, with a creative design and a special message.

It’s a gesture the hospital greatly appreciated, according to PR Director at Duncan Regional Hospital Cyndi Crook.

“And I really didn’t know what they were going to do but we got back this morning and they’re just so create if it’s going to mean a lot to our team,” she said. “I think it will mean a lot to them to know that people are thinking of them that are thankful for everything that they’ve done and and are praying for them I think it will mean a lot.”

And the hospital wants to share their most sincere thanks to everyone at Duncan Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.