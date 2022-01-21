Duncan Regional Hospital investigating “incident” with computer system

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Regional Hospital said an incident impacting one of their servers is under investigation.

Details of the incident have not been released.

Here is the full statement from Duncan Regional Hospital:

“On January 20, 2022, DRH Health identified an incident that affected one of our servers. After discovering the incident, we immediately took steps to ensure the security of our environment and launched an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensic firm. Our team worked diligently to bring all systems back to normal operations, which was accomplished within 24 hours. As we work to complete the ongoing investigation, our patients will continue to be our highest priority. We have no evidence of compromised patient health information at this stage of the investigation. This is all of the information we have to share until our investigation is complete and we understand the full scope of the incident.”

