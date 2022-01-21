Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Regional Hospital investigating “incident” with computer system

Duncan Regional Hospital said an incident impacting one of their servers is under investigation.
Duncan Regional Hospital said an incident impacting one of their servers is under investigation.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Regional Hospital said an incident impacting one of their servers is under investigation.

Details of the incident have not been released.

Here is the full statement from Duncan Regional Hospital:

“On January 20, 2022, DRH Health identified an incident that affected one of our servers. After discovering the incident, we immediately took steps to ensure the security of our environment and launched an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensic firm. Our team worked diligently to bring all systems back to normal operations, which was accomplished within 24 hours. As we work to complete the ongoing investigation, our patients will continue to be our highest priority. We have no evidence of compromised patient health information at this stage of the investigation. This is all of the information we have to share until our investigation is complete and we understand the full scope of the incident.”

Cyndi Crook, Executive Director, PR/Marketing, DRH Health

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol respond to wreck involving a semi-truck.
UPDATE: Semi-truck involved in fatal wreck in Jackson County
One person is injured after wreck on 10th and Washington in Lawton.
One person injured after wreck in Lawton
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a fire in Stephens County.
Authorities looking for man after fire in Stephens County
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Comanche Nation announces vaccine requirements to enter government buildings.
Comanche Nation announces new vaccine requirements

Latest News

The CDC reported 41 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.
13K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Friday
While Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it’s the deadliest of...
Medwatch: Lung cancer is deadliest cancer in nation
While Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it’s the deadliest of...
Medwatch: Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the Nation
Andy Green has been arrested for first-degree robbery in Altus.
Suspect arrested in Altus Dollar General robbery