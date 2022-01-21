First Alert Forecast | 1/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - TGIF! It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures dropping into the teens mainly with isolated single digits. While winds are currently out of the northeast, they will shift to the south by mid-morning increasing to 10 to 15mph by the afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but still cold and below average (Average high- Lawton- 54 degrees). Many this afternoon will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies!

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight, which will allow for temperatures to drop into the teens by sunrise tomorrow. By mid-morning temperatures will be near 26° before rising into the upper 40s and low 50s by mid-afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with south to north winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by daybreak Sunday. Sunday will be a beautiful day-- mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 60s with light west to northwest winds.

As the start of the work week rolls around, Monday will start in the upper 20s and low 30s before rising into the 60s again by the afternoon. However with a low currently forming over the Pacific NW, this is expected to move across the Plains moving east through the Red River Valley Monday. There will be a short window of opportunity for light rain showers, focusing along and SE of I-44. Dry air will still be circulating in the upper levels so the overall threat remains low.

A strong cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday cooling things off into the mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will shift out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph with partly cloudy skies. Cold air will continue to funnel into our area with temperatures falling into the teens by Wednesday morning. Air temperatures will rebound slightly, warming into the upper 30s and low 40s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Another disturbance looks to move across the area during this time bringing a low chance for light snow across western and northern counties. As typical, another warm up is expected through the end of next week.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend! -LW

