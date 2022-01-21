Governor Kevin Stitt releases statement about state volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is praising state employees for stepping up for schools.

Taking to Facebook Thursday, the governor said that 171 state workers have volunteered to be substitute teacher.

Stitt said the volunteers represent around 40 districts across the state.

Earlier this week, Stitt signed an executive order authorizing state employees to teach, as a means of addressing COVID-based school staff shortages statewide

