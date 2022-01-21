Expert Connections
Governor Kevin Stitt releases statement about state volunteers

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is praising state employees for stepping up for schools.

Taking to Facebook Thursday, the governor said that 171 state workers have volunteered to be substitute teacher.

Stitt said the volunteers represent around 40 districts across the state.

Earlier this week, Stitt signed an executive order authorizing state employees to teach, as a means of addressing COVID-based school staff shortages statewide

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

