Jason Hicks named to Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth

Jason Hicks has been appointed to the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed District Attorney Jason Hicks to serve as the Commissioner Representing the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.

Hicks takes the spot left by District Attorney Angela Marsee.

Hicks was elected as district attorney in 2010 and serves Oklahoma’s sixth prosecutorial district, which covers Stephens, Jefferson, Grady and Caddo counties.

“It is an honor to be appointed by the Governor to serve as a Commissioner for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth,” said District Attorney Jason Hicks. “Providing guidance on how Oklahoma laws affect families, children and youth is essential to successful leadership.”

The Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth was created in 1982, with commissioners making recommendations to the Governor and state legislature on things impacting children and families in the state.

