Lawton church talks security following hostage situation at Texas synagogue

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Security concerns are growing for houses of worship following the Texas synagogue hostage situation, where four people escaped a man who was armed and dangerous.

Now we’re hearing from Lawton church leaders on how they approach safety protocols.

Reverend Paul Appleby believes that church should be where people feel the most safe. That’s why First Christian Church on D Ave. has safety protocols in place for everything, from COVID to severe weather and even hostage situations.

Appleby was preaching in Killeen during the Houston church massacre in 2017.

After that tragedy, he learned how to keep parishioners safe.

“We met with the Killeen Police Department who has gone across the U.S doing mass shooter training for different bodies and groups and had them come in and help us do an assessment of our building, have an idea of some of the safety and security risks and do what we can to make sure people stay protected while they are there in our care,” Appleby said.

He brought those protocols with him to Oklahoma but learned one morning that they may need to take it a step further when he noticed a young man alone during service.

“I tried to go and keep him company as we sang our opening song because he had decided to sit down up at the front on the platform with the preacher, so why not? As we ended our opening song for worship, the gentleman pulled out a stick and started beating me with it as we were standing in front of the congregation,” Appleby said.

While Appleby looks back at the incident with a lighthearted attitude, he said it was also a wake up call that triggered further security.

“In the event of a situation like the tragedy that occurred at the Texas synagogue, we have panic buttons placed throughout the building,” Appleby said. “Our elders and deacons are aware of where these are so we can silently alert law enforcement to come to the premises. We have evacuation plans that we have worked out.”

There are two dozen security cameras surrounding the building as well.

Appleby said he hopes there can be a glimmer of hope in the darkness following the hostage crisis.

“My hope is that this allows us to concentrate on those common things between different faiths that bring us together, and people of no faith for that matter,” Appleby said. “We all want to be safe, we all want to thrive, we all want to live the best life we can.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers in DC are pushing for churches to have practices and training like these in place in the event of an attack with the Pray Safe Act.

The bill hasn’t moved forward to a full vote in the Senate or House yet, but it could provide churches with resources to protect members.

