Oklahoma City lawmaker resigns

Democrat Jose Cruz resigns.
Democrat Jose Cruz resigns.(LSB PHOTO | COURTESY)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state lawmaker from Oklahoma City is resigning for what he calls inappropriate actions on New Year’s Eve.

Democrat Jose Cruz said in a statement that he exercised poor judgment and acted “inappropriately during a gathering.”

The statement does not provide details of his actions or the event.

Cruz was elected to the south Oklahoma City seat in 2020.

Because his resignation comes in the same year his two-year term expires, his seat will remain unfilled until a new member is elected in November.

