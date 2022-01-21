Oklahoma City lawmaker resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A state lawmaker from Oklahoma City is resigning for what he calls inappropriate actions on New Year’s Eve.

Democrat Jose Cruz said in a statement that he exercised poor judgment and acted “inappropriately during a gathering.”

The statement does not provide details of his actions or the event.

Cruz was elected to the south Oklahoma City seat in 2020.

Because his resignation comes in the same year his two-year term expires, his seat will remain unfilled until a new member is elected in November.

