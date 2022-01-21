Expert Connections
Oklahoma Highway Patrol involved in shooting

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating after a trooper shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at cars on an interstate.

According to OHP, the motorist was reportedly shooting from his vehicle at another on I-44 early Thursday morning.

The suspect motorist refused to heed a trooper’s order to stop, and a pursuit ensued on and off the highway and city streets.

When the car was stopped a man stepped out, firearm in hand, and a trooper shot and killed him.

OHP identified the man as Alan Wade Hutchinson of Inola, Okla.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

