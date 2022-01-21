Expert Connections
One person taken by ambulance after wreck in Stephens County

One person is taken to the hospital after wreck on Highway 7 near Velma.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck on Highway 7 near Velma.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Stephens County Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 7 near Velma around 4 p.m.

According to OHP, a silver SUV was heading east on Highway 7 when it went off the road. OHP said the driver then over corrected, driving over the center line and hitting the back end of a semi that was heading west.

The SUV continued off the road on the north side of Highway 7.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

