Proceeds from new book to benefit Duncan school district

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public Schools Superintendent will be giving back the proceeds raised from a book he wrote and recently published.

The book is called The Lonely Struggle for Open Schools.

Superintendent Tom Deighan worked on the book for about two years.

It focuses on a hope for ending preemptive school closures during this time of COVID.

It also talks about DPS’ struggles to stay open during the pandemic.

”Right now we are in a culture when school are either forced to close or pressured to close or they are shamed for closing,” he said. “We really need a better model. We need hope for parents. We need hope for schools as we enter the 2022 - 2023 school year.”

The book can found on Amazon Kindle, paperback or hardcover copies; all are available for purchase.

All proceeds from the book, will go to the DPS Foundation.

