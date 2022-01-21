Expert Connections
Semi truck involved in Jackson County crash

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELMER, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck happened Thursday afternoon in the town of Elmer in Jackson County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in front of the General Store on Highway 283.

Our photographer on scene said the grey semi truck and white car were the only two vehicles involved.

7News has reached out to Troop M with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more information; however, they are not able to give us an update at this time.

And they cannot confirm the extent of injuries of anyone involved.

You can count on us to share those updates with you as they become available.

