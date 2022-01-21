Suspect arrested in Altus Dollar General robbery
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Altus.
The crime happened Jan. 13 at the Dollar General on S. Main.
Altus Police said the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and took off with an undetermined amount of cash.
They have since arrested 27-year-old Andy Green on a complaint of first-degree robbery.
He was arrested in the 1500 block of South Park Lane Thursday afternoon when investigators were executing a search warrant.
Green is being held at the Jackson County Jail.
