Suspect arrested in Altus Dollar General robbery

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Altus.

The crime happened Jan. 13 at the Dollar General on S. Main.

Altus Police said the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and took off with an undetermined amount of cash.

They have since arrested 27-year-old Andy Green on a complaint of first-degree robbery.

He was arrested in the 1500 block of South Park Lane Thursday afternoon when investigators were executing a search warrant.

Green is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

