West Texas Rehab Center prepares for live auction

ABILENE, Texas (KSWO) - West Texas Rehab Center will host a live auction Saturday night to continue its support for patients.

The 52nd Annual Telethon and Auction benefiting West Texas Rehab Center will be held Saturday, Jan. 22.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Abilene Convention Center and include live performances.

You can watch the event from 7 to 10 p.m., and then from 10:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday here on 7News.

All proceeds go to help the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

Online auctioning has already begun. You can take a look at all the donations and make a bid, by scanning the QR code below.

QR code for West Texas Rehab telethon. (KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.