West Texas Rehab helps woman with hearing loss listen to family, friends again

ABILENE, Texas. (KSWO) - A Texas woman who struggled with hearing loss is able to listen to family and friends again, with the help of staff at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center in Abilene.

As a child and well into adulthood, Kathi Masonheimer suffered from significant hearing loss.

Her ear drums would burst almost once a year, eventually turning to scar tissue.

“I kinda lived with it and didn’t know any different until I was in my early 40s and had broken my glasses and realized how much I relied on reading lips to hear what people were saying,” Masonheimer said.

In 2014, Masonheimer turned to a dispenser who offered hearing aids at a discounted rate.

She used one in her left ear but never heard from the dispenser again after she paid.

“At that time, getting hearing aids, was, financially, I didn’t even think about something like that because we had four kids at home, my husband’s a teacher,” Masonheimer said. “I didn’t even think about getting hearing aids at that time because I knew there was a significant cost involved.”

Three years later, Masonheimer became a patient at West Texas Rehab, where she met Dr. Connie Stephens, who fit her with the perfect hearing aids.

“I just can’t explain the difference in my first experience getting one, as opposed to what I got here,” Masonheimer said. “Connie recommended some hearing aids for me and I got to try them out. Not just for a week either. I got to try them out for several weeks to see what I needed. The technology was incredible.”

Stephens is the Director of Audiology at the Rehab Center in Abilene.

She recognized immediately that Masonheimer’s hearing aid wasn’t correctly programmed for her hearing loss and fixed it.

“She was willing to go through that journey and was willing - and quick - to learn the technology. I mean, she learned it like that so she’s just been a joy to work with,” Stephens said.

Masonheimer’s hearing loss is most affected by conversational tones, which made talking on the phone hard.

That is until Stephens was able to match Masonheimer with Bluetooth aids. She can even adjust the aids with an app.

“That was the biggest game changer in the entire world because when you’re on the phone, I can’t read lips and I can’t see people’s reactions, but having them Bluetooth through my phone, was life-changing,” Masonheimer said.

Stephens loves to help patients, just like Masonheimer, whose lives are changed by the service and technology West Texas Rehab provides.

“Every day I see patients who say ‘Oh my gosh, this has changed my life. I used to sit at Christmas dinner and not even participate because I couldn’t hear what people were saying. With hearing aids, they’re able to be a part of the family again and enjoy,” Stephens said.

And West Texas Rehab never turns patients away.

Donor sponsorships help those in need hear once again.

“If you’re not able to purchase hearing aids, we’re going to find a way to get them for you and not only that, but the rehab center invests in our education, they invest in our equipment, in our ability to do our job’s correctly for patients,” Stephens said.

After seeing how great the staff is, even Kathi’s parents are now patients at the rehab.

“It’s life changing to people, and I don’t say that lightly. It truly is life-changing,” Masonheimer said.

