7News First Alert Weather: Warmer weekend with a slight chance for moisture to return next week
Strong cold front arrives Monday evening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -
For tonight, mostly clear and cold with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid teens. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.
Weekend Forecast
On Saturday, bright and sunny with temperatures rebounding around 50°. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
On Sunday, a west/southwest wind will keep dry air in place allowing for minimal cloud cover and temperatures to warm to around 60°.
Looking Ahead
More clouds build back in on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front arriving around or just after sunset. This front will meet up with a nearby upper-level cut-off low in Texas, which could bring the chance for isolated showers for the southeastern half of Texoma. A cold air mass will settle back in with high temperatures only reaching the low-to-mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
