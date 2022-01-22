Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Warmer weekend with a slight chance for moisture to return next week

Strong cold front arrives Monday evening
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and cold with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid teens. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with temperatures rebounding around 50°. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, a west/southwest wind will keep dry air in place allowing for minimal cloud cover and temperatures to warm to around 60°.

Looking Ahead

More clouds build back in on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front arriving around or just after sunset. This front will meet up with a nearby upper-level cut-off low in Texas, which could bring the chance for isolated showers for the southeastern half of Texoma. A cold air mass will settle back in with high temperatures only reaching the low-to-mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

