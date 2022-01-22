Boys and Girls Club in Lawton gets $20K in new technology

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Big changes are happening at the Boys and Girls Club in Lawton.

Engineers installed over $20,000 worth of technology in the facility over the last two days.

When Jacobi Crowley became the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club late last year, he said it looked a lot like it did when he came here as a kid. He was determined to provide some upgrades at the facility for the children, and now, they’ll come and find over $20,000 worth of new technology in the game room.

Brand new virtual reality headsets, a simulator rig for gaming, and a 103 inch screen with a 4K projector, Crowley said this technology is the step forward he envisioned the Boys and Girls Club taking when he accepted the role.

“It’s the new pool table,” Crowley said. “It’s the new basketball goal. It is the 21st century approach towards fun within kids.”

It’s all thanks to a grant written by the club’s area director. The upgrades also include TVs, a PlayStation 5 and an XBox.

It won’t just be used for fun but also for education.

“Some of these kids just have a different mindset and different interests,” Crowley said. “We want to captivate that interest and take it to a different level for them, so when they come to the club, they know that they’re going to have and be exposed to opportunities that are unimaginable.”

Rocky Tandy is the Project Manager from the company installing everything.

He said it’s the kind of technology that changes lives.

“They’re going to be able to go explore different places around the world without ever leaving the building,” Tandy said. “It’s fantastic. They’ll be able to go to Colorado, go check out the Rockies, go check out the Grand Canyon, go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower.”

According to Tandy, it’s a dream project for him to be able to bring this to kiddos at the Boys and Girls Club.

“If these kids don’t have access to the technology that’s current today, then we can’t expect them to be proficient in the technology of the future, so the more we can expose younger generations to technology today, the more they’re going to be able to live a fulfilling life in the world of technology in the future,” Tandy said.

Crowley said the upgrades won’t end here, and he invites the community to come and check out what they’ve done so far.

