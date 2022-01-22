First Alert Forecast (1/22 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny with few clouds as temperatures get into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight

Overnight temperatures will fall due to radiative cooling into the mid/upper 20s, with wind chills in the low 20s. Clear skies along with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunday will be just as nice as today with above-average temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies persist through the weekend with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Early Next Week

Partly cloudy skies on Monday ahead of our next cold front that will pass through during the evening hours. A cut-off low pressure system will pass across central Texas, which could allow for a few isolated showers early on Monday for areas mainly south of the Red River. Partly cloudy skies will continue through Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 40s.

