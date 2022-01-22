Expert Connections
Leslie Powell Art Gallery features new artists, galleries

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Leslie Powell Art Gallery is opening two new art exhibitions on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Works will be on display from an internationally renowned artist, as well as an artist from right here in Lawton.

One exhibition shows off work from Lawton-native Shiloh Coates, whose art depicts the animal kingdom’s struggle to survive due to climate change and pollution.

And another will be displaying art created by award-winning artist Diana Stamper, a woman who has been a professional artist for over 50 years.

Both exhibitions will be open for anyone to visit, and it is free to attend.

The exhibitions begin at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Leslie Powell Art Gallery on southwest D.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

