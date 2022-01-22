Marlow school bond to feature several new facilities if passed

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow Public Schools is hoping to pass a 20-year, $34 million bond this February.

It features more than 10 different projects.

If this bond passes, property owners in Marlow will see a 9.99 percent tax increase.

The bond will help the district get rid of a 94-year old auditorium and build a brand new, state of the art Outlaw Performing Arts Center.

“We have a 100 member band, we’re going to try to build a new band room. Vocal music, we’re going to try to build a new vocal music room. Speech and drama, which is a state champion or state runner up every year program. Great program we are going to try to build a new facility there,” Superintendent George Coffman said.

It’ll also help expand the high school and add in some needed additions to create more space.

“We’re going to build eight classrooms, an art facility for our art teacher, and then try to build an office area. The current administration science building, we are going to try to convert that into a STEM lab,” Coffman said.

On top of all of that, the bond is being counted on to complete two FEMA grants for safe room projects.

“We’re going to try to put a safe room on our high school campus, and a safe room on our middle school campus and our share of it which is 25 percent through our bond issue. The good part about this two FEMA projects is we wrote this to where the citizens can come to that,” Coffman said.

Each safe room will be able to hold up to 800 people.

They are also looking to build a new wrestling facility, make some needed renovations at the football stadium and other small upgrades around the district.

“The most important thing to me is what new progress does and new programs does is it inspires your kids, it inspires your personnel. It makes some pride in your community, pride in all the different things. It brings in new kids. It brings in new families because families want to have their kids in safe and secure facilities. It does a whole lot of things to help the morale of the entire place. Marlow has had a lot of success and our morale is really good, but to continue that we have to progress as a school district and community,” Coffman said.

Voting for the school bond will be on Feb. 8.

The bond requires a super majority to pass, meaning 60 percent of the votes must say yes.

You can find the full bond list on the districts website or Facebook page.

