Supreme Court considers case after McGirt

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Supreme Court has agreed to consider limiting the 2020 decision that found much of eastern Oklahoma was still a tribal reservation.

The Justices said they will take up a case to clarify whether the state can prosecute non-Indians for crimes committed against Native Americans under the McGirt Ruling.

The case will be argued in April.

Governor Kevin Stitt praised the decision in a statement Friday.

“The reality is that the McGirt decision has hamstrung law enforcement in half of the state,” Stitt said. “I will not stop fighting to ensure we have one set of rules to guarantee justice and equal protection under the law for all citizens.”

Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor have called for McGirt to be overturned; however, the Supreme Court did not agree to consider overruling the decision altogether.

Tribal leaders and advocates have also praised the High Court for declining to overturn the McGirt ruling.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin looked to the future in his statement.

“Now that Governor Stitt’s fight against tribal sovereignty has once again come up short, we hope he will consider joining tribes, rather than undermining our efforts, so we can focus on what is best for our tribal nations and all Oklahomans,” Hoskin said.

