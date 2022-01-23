Art exhibitions open at Leslie Powell Gallery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two new art exhibitions opened at the Leslie Powell Gallery in Lawton this evening.

It features artists Diana Beach Stamper and Shiloh Coates.

Stamper’s work, called “Reflections,” focuses on nature, equine and Native American subjects depicted in a realistic manner.

The subject of Coates’ collection, named “Facing Extinction,” is the animal kingdom and its struggle to survive the effects of climate change, habitat loss and pollution.

“Animals have always just been a passion of mine ever since I was little,” Coates said. “I’d buy like animal dictionaries and I just feel like they’re an important part of our ecosystem and our world and we need to realize that and realize how important they are for our environment.”

You have until Friday, February 25th to go check out the artwork, and the pieces are on sale if you find something you want to take home with you.

Masks are required inside the gallery.

