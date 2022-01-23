First Alert Forecast (1/22 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Overnight temperatures will fall due to radiative cooling into the mid/upper 20s, with wind chills in the low 20s. Clear skies along with winds out of the west/southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunday will be just as nice as today with above-average temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies persist through the weekend with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Early Next Week

Mostly sunny skies on Monday ahead of our next cold front that will pass through during the evening hours. A cut-off low pressure system will pass across central Texas, which could allow for an isolated shower early on Monday south of the Red River. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Winter weather will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a disturbance coming off the Rockies could allow for some light snow and flurries, but at the moment models are still in disagreement over placement of moisture. Right now the best areas to see snow would be in western Texoma, in counties near the Texas Panhandle. Little-to-no accumulation is expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.