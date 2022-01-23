Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be another warm day to end off the weekend with above-average temperatures in low 60s. Sunny skies with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies overnight as temperatures will once again be cool, but slightly warmer than the previous nights in the upper 20s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow

Monday will be sunny as temperatures continue to rise into the mid 60s. A cut-off low will pass across central Texas, but will be too far south to have any effect on precipitation here in Texoma. A cold front will move through Texoma during the evening hours, shifting winds from the southwest to back out of the north that night.

Looking Ahead

Partly cloudy skies following the cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Winter weather will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a disturbance coming off the Rockies could allow for some light snow and flurries, but at the moment models are still in disagreement over placement of moisture. Right now the best areas to see snow would be in western Texoma, possibly extending more into northwest Texas. Little-to-no accumulation is expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

