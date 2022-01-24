Expert Connections
Cagle named State Automotive Director for Oklahoma Department of Commerce

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Jimmy Cagle has been named the new State Automotive Director for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

Cagle recently retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 37 years.

He spent 12 years at the Lawton Goodyear facility working on the communications staff.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Cagle’s new role will see him leading the state’s efforts to grow Oklahoma’s automotive sector and supply chain.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Commerce team and further develop the economic development opportunities in the automotive sector,” Cagle said in a statement. “The auto industry is undergoing tremendous change as it adjusts to market trends such as the move toward electric vehicles. We want to do all we can to show companies that Oklahoma is a premier location for automotive operations.”

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce launched the Automotive Accelerator Program in 2020 to boost industry growth, with officials saying they have seen increased interest from automotive manufacturers and suppliers since then, with an estimated 2,000 new jobs and $1 billion investment to the state coming from electric vehicle maker Canoo.

