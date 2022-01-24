Expert Connections
Comanche County burn ban extended for two more weeks

A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for at least another two weeks.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for at least another two weeks.

At Monday’s meeting, Comanche County Commissioners voted to continue the ban for another two weeks, with the possibility of a week to week extension to follow.

It prohibits outside burning including campfires and bonfires, or burning rubbish or material that may cause a fire.

The burn ban was initially put in place in late December and has been extended every two weeks since.

