Comanche Nation Entertainment to offer vaccine clinics

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) will host two vaccine clinics in the first week of February.

On Feb. 1, CNE and Lawton Indian Hospital will team up to provide Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for all team members and guests who are 12 and older.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Comanche Red River Warrior Room in the hotel.

CNE asks for those wanting to go to wear a mask and bring their vaccination card.

The second vaccine clinic will be held from 10 .m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Administration Building for all CNE guests and team members.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available as well as the flu shot.

Masks are required for this walk-in clinic.

