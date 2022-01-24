Fire prompts Lawton apartment complex evacuation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments which is in the 600 block of South Bishop.

Crews were called out just before 5:00 a.m. Our photographer on scene says people were being evacuated from the building. We did see some flames when we first arrived. However LFD was able to put those out quickly as they dealt with smoke.

This is a developing story and you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more

