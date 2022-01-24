First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Clear skies overnight as temperatures will once again be cool, but slightly warmer than the previous nights in the upper 20s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow

Monday will be sunny as temperatures continue to rise into the mid 60s. A cut-off low will pass across central Texas, but will be too far south to have any effect on precipitation here in Texoma. A cold front will move through Texoma during the evening hours, shifting winds from the southwest to back out of the north that night.

Looking Ahead

Partly cloudy skies following the cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Winter weather will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a disturbance coming off the Rockies could allow for some light snow and flurries, but at the moment moisture placement for how far east we could see snow is still up in the air. Right now the best areas to see snow would be in western Texoma, possibly extending as far east as I-44. Little-to-no accumulation is expected at this time.

