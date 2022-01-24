First Alert Forecast (1/24 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be sunny as temperatures continue to rise into the mid 60s. A cut-off low will pass across central Texas, but will be too far south to have any effect on precipitation here in Texoma. A cold front will move through Texoma during the evening hours, shifting winds from the southwest to back out of the north that night.

Tonight

Overnight temperatures will not change too drastically compared to the last couple nights, even following the cold front, only getting down to the upper 20s. Clear skies with strong winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, allowing for wind chills in the low 20s and teens.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will be partly cloudy to start off as cloud coverage expands across Texoma in the wake of the front, becoming mostly cloudy heading into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will only reach the mid/upper 40s as cold air settles in across the southern plains with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph.

Looking Ahead

Winter weather will be possible overnight Tuesday into the morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday as a disturbance coming off the Rockies could allow for some light snow and flurries in Texoma. Right now the best areas to see snow would be in western Texoma, possibly extending as far east as I-44. Accumulation amounts could reach as much as an inch in some places. Wednesday will see highs only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. The rest of the week will see the sun return along with temperatures warming back up into the 50s on Thursday and Friday and the 60s this weekend.

