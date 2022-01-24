Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you ever wanted to see comedian Jon Lovitz in person, now’s your chance.

He’ll be performing at the Apache Casino Hotel in April and tickets are on sale now.

Lovitz was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1985 to 1990 and is best known for Adam Sandler films like The Wedding Singer.

He’ll be joined by Oklahoma City-based comedian Lenny Vanhorn who talked to 7NEWS Sunday afternoon.

According to Vanhorn, it’s exciting because this will be the biggest show he’s ever done and he’s a big fan of Lovitz.

“It’s a really big deal for me,” Vanhorn said. “I’ve been doing comedy seven years now, and just in the past year, I’ve had some good fortune and things just seem to keep coming my way and it’s really great.”

Vanhorn said his comedy is observational, commenting about the silly things he does in his own life.

The show is happening on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets are available now on apachecasinohotel.com.

