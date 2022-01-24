Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Georgia pastor, wife accused of keeping 8 people with disabilities locked in basement

Police said Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, and Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, kept eight people with...
Police said Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, and Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, kept eight people with mental and/or physical disabilities locked in a basement.(Griffin Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) — A man who claims to be a pastor and his wife are accused of keeping eight people with mental and/or physical disabilities locked in a basement.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Curtis Keith Bankston and 56-year-old Sophia Simm-Bankston were operating an unlicensed “group home” or personal care facility under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance and were the “caretakers” for the people found in the basement.

The situation came to light after first responders were called to the couple’s home Jan. 13 for reports of an individual having a seizure. Emergency personnel were unable to enter the basement through the door because it was locked and had to gain access by climbing through a window.

The investigation also revealed that the Bankstons were in control of the disabled individuals’ finances, medications and public benefits. Police were also able to determine that the individuals had been denied their medications and, in some instances, medical care as well.

The Division of Aging Services and the Department of Human Services were called in and the individuals were placed into suitable care and housing.

Curtis Bankston was arrested for false imprisonment and transported to the Spalding County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and charges against Sophia Bankston are coming, according to the Griffin Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: I’m bringing winter back, yeah...