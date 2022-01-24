Lawton Community Theatre cancels latest production

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is making adjustments to its 70th anniversary season due to the recent surge of Coronavirus cases.

LCT’s upcoming production of “Nunsensations” has been canceled.

Because of the nature of the production, officials with LCT said they cannot proceed with rehearsals as scheduled in order to ensure the safety of volunteer actors, crews and guests.

The theatre is planning to offer another production in place of the show and will continue to produce “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz” this season.

“The past two seasons have been challenging, and we will continue to be flexible and innovative so we can provide the entertainment our patrons have come to enjoy for the past 70 years,” Executive Director Chance Harmon said. “We are sincerely grateful for your support of Lawton Community Theatre, our staff and volunteer actors.”

Season tickets will convert to Flex Passes and can be used for any upcoming productions, including LCT benefits.

Updated show information can be found on their website. Anyone with questions or needing a refund can contact the theatre at 580-355-1600.

