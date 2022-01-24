Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre cancels latest production

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is making adjustments to its 70th anniversary season due to the recent surge of Coronavirus cases.

LCT’s upcoming production of “Nunsensations” has been canceled.

Because of the nature of the production, officials with LCT said they cannot proceed with rehearsals as scheduled in order to ensure the safety of volunteer actors, crews and guests.

The theatre is planning to offer another production in place of the show and will continue to produce “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz” this season.

“The past two seasons have been challenging, and we will continue to be flexible and innovative so we can provide the entertainment our patrons have come to enjoy for the past 70 years,” Executive Director Chance Harmon said. “We are sincerely grateful for your support of Lawton Community Theatre, our staff and volunteer actors.”

Season tickets will convert to Flex Passes and can be used for any upcoming productions, including LCT benefits.

Updated show information can be found on their website. Anyone with questions or needing a refund can contact the theatre at 580-355-1600.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)

Latest News

Moore Police Department discovered 11 pounds of meth after a traffic stop.
Moore officers discover meth, weapons after traffic stop
“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Commerce team and further develop the economic...
Cagle named State Automotive Director for Oklahoma Department of Commerce
Drivers on Rogers Lane in Lawton can expect to see some construction in the next two weeks.
Road repairs to take place along Rogers Lane for two weeks
914,063 Coronavirus cases have been reported across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma surpasses 900K Coronavirus cases