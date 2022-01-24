LPS collecting donations for Lawton Animal Welfare this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting tomorrow, Lawton Public Schools will be collecting donations for Lawton Animal Welfare in honor of a special dog’s ninth birthday.

Ralphie is a cute, black labrador owned by an LPS teacher.

For the last two years, students have celebrated his birthday by bringing in food, toys and treats for our animal shelter.

In 2021, they were able to collect nearly 170 items, and they’re hoping to double the number this year.

All week you can drop off donations for pets in need at the Gateway Success Center and Lawton Virtual Academy at the Douglass Learning Center in Room 21-B.

They’re open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

