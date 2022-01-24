Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Moore officers discover meth, weapons after traffic stop

Moore Police Department discovered 11 pounds of meth after a traffic stop.
Moore Police Department discovered 11 pounds of meth after a traffic stop.(Moore Police Department)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Police officers in Moore discovered 11 pounds of methamphetamine during an arrest.

On Jan. 17 at about 2:19 p.m., police said officers were attempting to locate a fugitive when they saw a drug deal and a vehicle driving away from a home.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and during the stop, the driver was found to not have a valid license or insurance.

The vehicle was impounded and later, 11 one-pound vacuum sealed packages containing methamphetamine were found inside.

A search warrant of the home where officers witnessed the drug deal was later executed and multiple firearms were found inside, including one that had been reported stolen.

Moore Police said Fernando Ramos-Felix, Miguel Ramos-Felix and Serafin Lopez-Lopez have been arrested in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)

Latest News

Lawton Community Theatre cancels latest production
“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Commerce team and further develop the economic...
Cagle named State Automotive Director for Oklahoma Department of Commerce
Drivers on Rogers Lane in Lawton can expect to see some construction in the next two weeks.
Road repairs to take place along Rogers Lane for two weeks
914,063 Coronavirus cases have been reported across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma surpasses 900K Coronavirus cases