Moore officers discover meth, weapons after traffic stop

MOORE, Okla. (KSWO) - Police officers in Moore discovered 11 pounds of methamphetamine during an arrest.

On Jan. 17 at about 2:19 p.m., police said officers were attempting to locate a fugitive when they saw a drug deal and a vehicle driving away from a home.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and during the stop, the driver was found to not have a valid license or insurance.

The vehicle was impounded and later, 11 one-pound vacuum sealed packages containing methamphetamine were found inside.

A search warrant of the home where officers witnessed the drug deal was later executed and multiple firearms were found inside, including one that had been reported stolen.

Moore Police said Fernando Ramos-Felix, Miguel Ramos-Felix and Serafin Lopez-Lopez have been arrested in connection to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

