Oklahoma surpasses 900K Coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has now surpassed 900,000 Coronavirus cases.

OSDH reported 33,721 new Coronavirus infections since Friday.

Here is the daily case breakdown:

13,571 new cases Saturday

12,471 new cases Sunday

7,679 new cases Monday

The newest report brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 914,063.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 10,703, while there are currently 129,047 active cases statewide according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 95 new deaths from the virus since Friday.

So far, 13,063 deaths from the Coronavirus have been reported statewide.

