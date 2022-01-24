Road repairs to take place along Rogers Lane for two weeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers on Rogers Lane in Lawton can expect to see some construction in the next two weeks.

According to the Department of Transportation, westbound Rogers Lane will be narrowed to one lane at NW 82nd Street Jan. 24 to 28.

The next week, eastbound Rogers Lane will be down to one lane at NW 52nd Street, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

Both closures will be made in order for crews to work on surface repairs.

Drivers can expect delays during the two-week stretch.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.