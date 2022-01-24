Thieves steal Lawton boy scout troop’s trailer, camping gear

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton boy scout troop is hoping to recover a trailer with camping gear inside after thieves stole it this weekend.

On Saturday, a troop leader noticed the black double axle trailer was missing from its normal parking spot at Westminster Presbyterian Church, the troop’s chartered organization.

Scout Master Stephen Brown said that’s when he started calling around.

“I received a phone call saying, ‘Are you working on the trailer or is it somewhere?’ That’s when we started asking and making phone calls of the ones that we know have keys to the trailer and found out that nope, it’s missing,” Brown said.

On both sides of the trailer, there’s a Boy Scouts of America seal and decal that reads “Troop 100″ and “Lawton, Oklahoma.”

It’s got aluminum trim and fenders. There’s a spare tire on the nose of the trailer.

Inside the trailer, there was a lot of camping and cooking gear.

In total, the equipment was all worth about $7000 according to Brown.

He’s served as a Scout Master for over 20 years and said the boys, the church, parents and community all worked hard to purchase the trailer.

“To the person that took it, you don’t know how upset the boys have been because they prided themselves on that trailer,” Brown said. “They earned the money that bought that trailer.”

Gage Bradford is the senior patrol leader who’s working on his eagle project right now.

“I’m devastated,” Bradford said. “That’s the only trailer I’ve ever known. That big ol’ Troop 4100 that’s plastered in my head, and so I’m just... I don’t know what to think.”

He said he doesn’t understand why someone would take it from an organization that’s trying to help others.

“That’s how we get from point A to point B, wherever we go,” Bradford said. “We’ve been to Colorado. We’ve been to countless other camps, Arkansas. That’s how we take our food for the first couple nights or all the nights. That’s how we take all of our equipment, gear and how it was stolen, it was very unorthodox.”

Reverend Devon Reynolds Westminster said watching the boys deal with this loss is heartbreaking.

“Over the years, there have been so many hands that have worked to earn that trailer and to also earn the prestige of having it,” Reynolds said. “People don’t realize that it’s a really big deal to have a troop trailer with your number on it and to kind of have that base camp for when they go out into the world.”

If you have any information about where the trailer is or who took it, call the Lawton Police Department or send a message to Troop 4100’s Facebook page.

Brown said the best case scenario is that the trailer and its content are returned, but if not, they’ll need to start fundraising to buy a new trailer for the summer.

If you’d like to make a donation to Troop 4100 to help, you can send a check to Westminster Presbyterian Church at 7110 W. Gore Blvd. in Lawton, OK 73505.

Make sure in the memo line that you write that the funds are for the boy scout troop.

