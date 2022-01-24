Three teens injured in Tillman County crash
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Frederick Lake, about five miles east of Manitou in Tillman County.
OHP said a teenager from Granite was heading east on a trail near Frederick Lake when the vehicle, a 2018 Polaris Ranger, overturned.
The driver and two other teens from Altus who were in the car were taken to a hospital.
According to OHP, the driver was admitted to a hospital in fair condition while the passengers were treated and released.
