Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Three teens injured in Tillman County crash

Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.
Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Frederick Lake, about five miles east of Manitou in Tillman County.

OHP said a teenager from Granite was heading east on a trail near Frederick Lake when the vehicle, a 2018 Polaris Ranger, overturned.

The driver and two other teens from Altus who were in the car were taken to a hospital.

According to OHP, the driver was admitted to a hospital in fair condition while the passengers were treated and released.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
Lenny Vanhorn, an Oklahoma Cityt based comedian, is opening for Jon Lovitz, a former SNL cast...
Former SNL cast member, OKC comedian coming to Apache Casino Hotel
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (1/23 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (1/23 AM)
In total, the equipment was all worth about $7000 according to Scout Master Stephen Brown.
Thieves steal Lawton boy scout troop’s trailer, camping gear

Latest News

Drivers on Rogers Lane in Lawton can expect to see some construction in the next two weeks.
Road repairs to take place along Rogers Lane for two weeks
914,063 Coronavirus cases have been reported across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma surpasses 900K Coronavirus cases
Lawton fire crews were called out to the scene of a structure fire at the Bellaire Apartments
UPDATE: Two apartments damaged in fire, cause determined
A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for at least another two weeks.
Comanche County burn ban extended for two more weeks