Three teens injured in Tillman County crash

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three teens were injured in a crash in Tillman County Sunday night.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Frederick Lake, about five miles east of Manitou in Tillman County.

OHP said a teenager from Granite was heading east on a trail near Frederick Lake when the vehicle, a 2018 Polaris Ranger, overturned.

The driver and two other teens from Altus who were in the car were taken to a hospital.

According to OHP, the driver was admitted to a hospital in fair condition while the passengers were treated and released.

