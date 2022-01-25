7News First Alert Weather: I’m bringing winter back, yeah...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies behind a strong cold front with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with cold air advecting into the region only allowing temperatures to warm up into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with maximum wind chill values in the upper 30s.

A mid-level wave will dip into the Southern Plains bringing the chance for scattered snow showers throughout Wednesday. While models aren’t agreeing on the amount of snow and the exact placement of accumulating snow that Texoma could see, the highest snowfall totals will range between 1-2′' across western half of Southwest Oklahoma and for areas along I-40. Snow flurries will still be possible elsewhere for areas at or near 32° Wednesday afternoon, otherwise it will fall as a wintry mix.

A gradual warming trend is expected later in the workweek with a temperatures rebounding back into the low 50s. A weak upper-level ridge will build in from the Desert Southwest over the weekend allowing above average temperatures in the low 60s to make a return.

